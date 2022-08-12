Oscar winner Troy Kotsur awarded key to Arizona hometown
Originally Published: August 12, 2022 11:50 a.m.
Most Read
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott
- Teenager killed in rollover accident in Prescott; 4 others taken to hospitals
- Obituary: Arthur Caeser Savoini
- Obituary: Mr. Robert A. Johnson
- Undercover investigation lands Arizona police chief on leave
- City of Prescott purchases prime Granite Dells acreage in historic Storm Ranch
- YCSO seeks info regarding ownership, whereabouts of UTV involved in hit and run
- Proposed new Prescott airport protections result in legal challenges from area developers
- Aug. 2 Primary Election unofficial results as of 11:45 a.m. Friday
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Teenager killed in rollover accident in Prescott; 4 others taken to hospitals
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Prescott man arrested for aggravated assault of customer at Prescott Valley fast food restaurant
- Groundbreaking underway for Legado complex at Prescott Valley Entertainment District
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
- Obituary: Arthur Caeser Savoini
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: