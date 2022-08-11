Obituary: Ann Priscilla Holmes Spanier

Ann Priscilla Holmes Spanier passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital, Lexington, Kentucky, at the age of 84. Family was by her side at the time of her death and in the preceding days.

Ann was born in Brooklyn, New York, on May 31, 1938, to Oliver and Margaret Holmes. She had one younger brother, Franz “Frank”.

Ann graduated from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn, New York, in 1959. While attending nursing school, Ann met Manus Spanier. Ann worked as a Registered Nurse and they married in 1960 in Brooklyn.

Ann and Manus had two sons, Jim and Mark. Their sons were the light of her life. They spent the first couple of years as a family in Munich, Germany, where Mark was born while Manus was serving in the Army.

Ann loved living in Munich and developed an affinity for anything German. After Germany, the family moved to Tucson, Arizona, for a year and then settled in Prescott, Arizona, in 1965. Ann loved Arizona. She raised their boys there and was involved in many things. She volunteered with Boy Scouts, her church, the library, the zoo, and more. She loved attending water aerobics classes.

She and Manus built and then Ann managed a medical office complex for decades. She also co-owned and ran an antique business in Prescott for several years. In addition to being a wonderful mother, she was a very capable and hard-working woman.

In 2009, Ann moved, with her 99-year-old mother, to Lexington, Kentucky, to be near her son Mark and his family.

She became very active in Lexington and made many good friends through her different activities. Her mother attended Best Friends Adult Day Program, and Ann was a dedicated volunteer there for many years. Ann continued with water exercise classes. She was a faithful member of Centenary United Methodist Church and loved her Sunday School group.

Ann had wonderful neighbors and she was so happy being part of her neighborhood.

Ann was an incredibly caring and giving person. Helping others was her passion. She was very proud of her sons, their wives, and her five grandchildren. After that, caring for others was what made her happy.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents and brother. Ann is survived by her husband, Manus, of Prescott, Arizona; her two sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Doris of Houston and Mark and Mary of Lexington; her five grandchildren, Ryan, Kevin, Adam, Amelia and Elli; and extended family.

Donations in memory of Ann Spanier may be made to “Christian Care Communities” (write in memo: “Best Friends”) - mail to Best Friends Adult Day Program, 5220 Grey Oak Ln, Nicholasville, KY 40356. Or donate online at: https://www.christiancarecommunities.org/donate-now/.

Information provided by the family.