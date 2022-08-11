OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Outreach meeting set for Mon. Aug. 15 PVPD accepting applications for Citizen’s Police Academy CATCH 22 Day 3 fugitive wanted on drug charges captured Photo: Monsoons usher in cloudy sky at Willow Lake Prescott City Council vacancy generates 22 applications State’s top educator visits PUSD Arizona county that saw election snafu to waive city costs Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests Joe Arpaio loses 3rd comeback bid in town mayoral race Seussical the Musical Jr. comes to the Elks Theatre

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Aug. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

CATCH 22 Day 3 fugitive wanted on drug charges captured

Terry Michael Gibson

Terry Michael Gibson

Originally Published: August 11, 2022 8:13 p.m.

On Aug. 8, Deputies from the United States Marshals Service received anonymous information that CATCH 22 Day 3 fugitive Terry Michael Gibson was staying in Louisiana.

Gibson was wanted on a nationwide extraditable warrant from an incident in January of 2020 in which he was the sole occupant in a vehicle carrying a considerable quantity of methamphetamine packaged to be sold. Gibson failed to appear in court on the charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A few hours after receiving the information, USMS Deputies in conjunction with Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, located Gibson in the 200 block of Jim Rivers Road in Coushatta, Louisiana. He was taken into custody without incident.

GIBSON BACKGROUND

On Jan. 18, 2020, a vehicle Gibson was driving was pulled over by a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputy for speeding and canceled insurance. Upon contacting him, the deputy asked for consent to search Gibson’s vehicle, of which he was the sole occupant.

Gibson agreed to allow the deputy to search the vehicle.

The deputy found four ounces of methamphetamine in several separate baggies in the vehicle. Gibson was arrested and later failed to appear in court on his charges.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries