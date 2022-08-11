Adoption Spotlight: John
Originally Published: August 11, 2022 8:23 p.m.
John is a boy that’s always ready to have a good time and make people laugh and dreams of being a comedian. He loves riding his skateboard, going for walks and hanging out with friends. John is very talkative, friendly, and pursues the things he wants in life. Get to know John and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
