Obituary: Mr. Robert A. Johnson

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Go back in time with symposium presentations, Saturday at Phippen Teenager killed in rollover accident in Prescott; 4 others taken to hospitals State Senate president Fann to speak at Yavapai County Republican Women event Aug. 22 Seussical the Musical Jr. comes to the Elks Theatre Here’s what police, car dealers recommend to deter catalytic converter theft Remains found Saturday at Lake Mead may be from July 25 set Can’t hurt to ask: Arizona lawmakers raise earmark requests by $194 million Tempe streetcar opens as Valley Metro expands light rail west and south Ask a cop: How did Prescott Police Department’s Facility K9 Eden get her name? After primary win, Lake shifts focus to November election vs. Hobbs

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Mr. Robert A. Johnson

Mr. Robert A. Johnson. (Courtesy)

Mr. Robert A. Johnson. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 10, 2022 3:09 p.m.

Mr. Robert A. Johnson, age 73, also known as Bob, was born in 1949 to Jim and Lillian Johnson, in Hamilton, Ohio. Bob passed away suddenly on May 28, 2022 in his home of Prescott Valley, Arizona.

The family moved to California in 1952 when he was 3 years old.

Bob was a truck driver for over 30 years. He spent most of his life in Northern California.

He collected vintage cars, 50’s memorabilia and loved to own and ride various Harley Davidson motorcycles. He loved biscuits and gravy, the color red, Hawaiian shirts, Football (49’ers), Baseball (the Cincinnati Reds and the Anaheim Angels), donuts and ice cream (mint chocolate chip and pistachio). He always reminded you how many days there were until Christmas, how much he loved you and how short you were (compared to his 6-foot-3 stature). He loved to make people laugh, having fun, and wanted you to have fun, too. He loved going out to dinner and spending time with his family and friends. Bob gave to various charities. Bob’s favorite charity was the Make-A-Wish Foundation in honor of his son Matthew.

Bob is preceded in death by his Father - Jim Johnson, Mother - Lillian Johnson and his beloved son Matthew (Matt) Johnson. Bob is survived by his brother Greg (Geraldine) Johnson and sister Joyce (Will) Singleton; his daughter Annette (Freddy) Perez; granddaughters Vivian and Kathryn Perez; nieces and nephews Danielle, Jason, Mallory and Jeremy; and his girlfriend of two years, Christina Robinson. Bob was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be missed dearly.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries