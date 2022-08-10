Obituary: Mr. Robert A. Johnson

Mr. Robert A. Johnson, age 73, also known as Bob, was born in 1949 to Jim and Lillian Johnson, in Hamilton, Ohio. Bob passed away suddenly on May 28, 2022 in his home of Prescott Valley, Arizona.

The family moved to California in 1952 when he was 3 years old.

Bob was a truck driver for over 30 years. He spent most of his life in Northern California.

He collected vintage cars, 50’s memorabilia and loved to own and ride various Harley Davidson motorcycles. He loved biscuits and gravy, the color red, Hawaiian shirts, Football (49’ers), Baseball (the Cincinnati Reds and the Anaheim Angels), donuts and ice cream (mint chocolate chip and pistachio). He always reminded you how many days there were until Christmas, how much he loved you and how short you were (compared to his 6-foot-3 stature). He loved to make people laugh, having fun, and wanted you to have fun, too. He loved going out to dinner and spending time with his family and friends. Bob gave to various charities. Bob’s favorite charity was the Make-A-Wish Foundation in honor of his son Matthew.

Bob is preceded in death by his Father - Jim Johnson, Mother - Lillian Johnson and his beloved son Matthew (Matt) Johnson. Bob is survived by his brother Greg (Geraldine) Johnson and sister Joyce (Will) Singleton; his daughter Annette (Freddy) Perez; granddaughters Vivian and Kathryn Perez; nieces and nephews Danielle, Jason, Mallory and Jeremy; and his girlfriend of two years, Christina Robinson. Bob was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be missed dearly.

Information provided by the family.