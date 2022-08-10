OFFERS
Obituary: Janer Olds Eldridge

Janer Olds Eldridge. (Courtesy)

Janer Olds Eldridge. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 10, 2022 3:05 p.m.

Janer Olds Eldridge died peacefully in her Prescott, Arizona, home on July 24 at the age of 103. Born in Chicago, Illinois on May 21, 1919, she grew up in nearby Winetka.

Janer attended Bradford Junior College in Massachusetts and then studied at the school of music of Northwestern University where she met and married a fellow music student, Frank Eldridge. During WWII Janer accompanied him to the West Coast and throughout his military service she worked for the U.S. Army and then for Lockheed Corporation where she was a timekeeper in a factory.

After the war ended, they returned to Evanston where Frank completed his graduate work and Janer began her long career as a voice teacher. Their only child, Peter, was born there and the family moved to Ithaca, New York. Mr. Eldridge was a music professor at Ithaca College and the organist at the First Unitarian Society of Ithaca. Janer continued to give voice lessons and was also active in the community including serving on the city’s school board.

In the 1960s Janer traveled extensively in Europe for a few years, expanding her music experiences and working on a book about teaching vocal music.

Returning back to the states, her marriage having ended, she moved to California and settled in Los Angeles. For the next few decades she lived there, eventually making her home in Sylmar sharing a duplex with her son Peter and his family. She was a devoted grandmother and loved being part of the lives of her three grandsons, Locke, Jerren and Matthew Eldridge. Professionally, she continued her music career, teaching private voice students and serving as choir director of the First Unitarian Church of Los Angeles.

In 1994, the Northridge earthquake hit close to the family neighborhood and persuaded Janer that she never wanted to experience another quake. She and a friend searched for a safe and comfortable place to retire and settled on Prescott, Arizona. She soon became a prominent figure in the local music community, directing the UCC choir, being involved in the Unitarian Universalist Congregation as a singer and occasional director, serving on the Board of Chaparral MusicFest.

Janer is best known for her role in founding the respected women’s choir WomenSong. This unique musical group performed throughout the Prescott area for many years singing a capella music without a conductor. Janer Eldridge offered her leadership in arranging much of the music and presiding over rehearsals. In 2014 a concert was held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church celebrating her career with WomenSong and honoring her contributions to the musical life of Prescott. Of course, she continued teaching voice. As recently as 2017 she still had a few students coming to her home for lessons. These ranged from beginners who had always wanted to sing but lacked the confidence to try, to some of the leading singers in the community who sought out her advice in refining certain singing techniques.

Janer was active in civic affairs as well. She was the producer of a cable TV show called “This I Believe” in which her friend Elizabeth Ruffner interviewed local leaders about the beliefs that informed their work. She also enthusiastically supported Ms. Ruffner’s later project Prescott Good Governance. Janer was well informed about national and local political issues, often writing huge stacks of postcards to neighbors urging them to vote. She was a strong environmentalist, aware of her impact on the planet, strongly opposed to waste in any form, a vegetarian for over 50 years. She was generous with her time and resources. A great listener and lively conversationalist, she formed deep and lasting friendships, including many people decades younger than she. She spent her last years exactly as she had hoped for and planned: welcoming visitors to her home, corresponding with friends, reading, enjoying music, watching birds outside her window and living as independently as possible.

She will be missed by her many friends and her family that includes her son Peter Eldridge and his partner Jo Sprague; Locke and Julia Eldridge and daughters Ava and Kiera of Springfield, Virginia; Jerren Eldridge and sons Wyatt and Rhett of Capistrano Beach, California; and Matthew and Erica Eldridge and children Olivia and Kailen of Northridge, California. A memorial service and celebration of this amazing life will be held at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation at 1 p.m. Sept. 24. All are welcome.

Information provided by the family.

