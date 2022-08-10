Church News: Aug. 11, 2022

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of Aug. 10, 2022:

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. August 14: “Every Body Music.” Join musician Jonathan Best as he explores how the Seven Unitarian Universalist Principles relate to Every Body Music – a new and ancient musical genre which recognizes the inherent musicality of everybody. In person at 945 Rancho Vista. Masks required.

St. Paul's Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. New to the area? Come back 'home' to the familiar with our use of the 1928 Book of Common Prayer for comfort and inspiration in all services. Holy Communion Sundays, 10:30 a.m. with Morning Prayer Wednesdays at 10. Enjoy tradition with us!

Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. "Inevitable Conflict, Eternal Joy" is the theme for Sunday, Aug. 14; 10 a.m. Worship; 11:30 a.m. Fellowship and "Closer Look" at the lessons; 4 p.m. Tuesday, Adult Bible study; 9:30 a.m. Women's Bible Study: "The Vital Elements of Prayer and Love."

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org. "Shabbat Nachamu, Parasha VaEtchanan" Aug. 13, discusses listening; providing comfort in times of calamities. Zoom Friday Shabbat service weekly. Free 100% cotton masks! 5783 calendars coming soon! Arrange consultations/ discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. Join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10. Check out our children's wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women's Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Men's Ministry starts again Sept. 7 at 6 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, traditional Eucharist Service is Saturday at 5:30 p.m.; Sundays, 8 and 10 a.m. Visit slecp.org for information. Our Creation Care group is planting a Herb Garden, contributions accepted for supplies or funds. Food Pantry Thursdays donations, and Friday pickups, 9 to noon.

Alliance Bible Church. ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! Pastor John’s message Sunday: “Celebrate the Child” (Ruth 4). Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Stay for the coffee fellowship, midweek fellowships and Bible studies. 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549. Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Aug. 14, meets at 10 a.m. Sunday in our building and online. Rev. Susan Frederick-Gray: "Woven in a single garment of destiny" (via video). We're all connected: an interdependent whole, therefore, covenant is our religious response to our fundamental interdependence. www.prescottuu.org.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS). 928-778-9122. Worship services Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study, Sunday at 11. Children's Sunday School will resume in September. Adult Bible Study, Tuesday at 10 a.m. Come and hear the Word, brush off your worries and sins, God Loves You!

Aglow Lighthouse, Aug. 13, Elks Club, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This month, Todd Johnston and his wife, Kaoru, from Encounter House are returning as our speakers. Their ministry is in sole surrender to God, allowing God to flow in powerful prophetic and healing anointing.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-772-8845. Sunday service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/Sanctuary; 11 a.m. Contemporary/Sanctuary. Adult Bible Study/Fellowship Hall.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, where we live by faith in Christ through worship, study, service and loving one another. Bible study, worship and fellowship are offered every Sunday and multiple times during the week. Worship in person or live stream. Come connect in faith. aztrinitypres.org. 928-445-4536. Join us!

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; unityprescott.org. Services at 9 and 11 a.m. Masks optional at both services. Rev. Richard Rogers' message is "Expand My Territory." Music by Bill and Suellen Dicker. Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times are 9 and 11 a.m. with live steaming at 9. Masking recommended. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Free lunch Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. served in Fellowship Hall. Curbside takeout lunches also available.

Mountain Reformed Church. Join us Sunday, as the Rev. Dr. Gene Grimm returns to preach an inspiring message. The MRC choir also returns from summer break to sing “Be Strong in the Lord.” Coffee fellowship at 10 a.m., service at 10:30 at the Prescott Valley Library auditorium.

Temple B'rith Shalom, Prescott. Join us Friday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. for a musical Shabbat Service led by Rabbi Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Shabbat morning services 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Religious School Meet and Greet on Sunday at 10. For more information, www.brithshalom-az.org or call 928-708-0018.

Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Livestream on YouTube at www.pccaz.org. Come worship our Lord with us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with fellowship starting at 10. Pastor Corinne's sermon: “To See or Not to See is still the question," "We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet."

Prescott United Methodist Church, first Protestant church in Arizona, invites you to in-person or live-streaming worship each Saturday (5 p.m.) or Sunday (9 and 10:30 a.m.), plus weekday online “Prayer Time” (2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday) on facebook.com:prescottumc/videos. 505 W. Gurley St. (five blocks west of downtown courthouse plaza), 928-778-1950.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship. Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. for our worship service, or come at 9 to join a Sunday School Class. This week, we continue our series on Acts with a look at Acts 10:1-11:18. Find us at 148 S. Marina St., or learn more at SolidRockPrescott.com.

Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible Study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, is now taking registrations for the eight-week session beginning Wednesday, Sept. 7. Wednesdays, 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 928-445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

Fall creation tour of the Grand Canyon, Saturday, Sept. 24. Master’s Touch luxury bus leaves at 8 a.m. and returns at 7:15 p.m. Tour by Creation speaker Russ Miller and David McNabb, director of the Prescott Creation Society. Cost: $150 for adults, $80 for students. Call 928-771-1218 or email mcnabbprescott@aol.com.

Mystical Spiritualist Church, Spiritualism for the 21st century, healing, inspiration, meditation and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott, please enter through the back door. Visit www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org or www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch. Pastor John-Aaron.

All Saints Anglican Church Grand Rummage Sale to help the community, Aug. 19-20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott (the corner of Rosser and Highway 89). Very low prices. Come and join the fun to find something useful in our Grand Rummage Sale!

Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; the first service is at 9 a.m., the second is at 11:15. An adult bible study class and programs for youth and kids are at 10. The Food Pantry is open every Thursday at 10. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com. Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Realms of Glory Ministries, ROGM, meets every Sunday at 2 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 501 Campbell St., Prescott. Pastors Steven and Diane Barry are affiliated with Christian International, Dr. Bill Hamon, and with Andrew Womack Ministries. Visit www.realmsofgloryministries.com or 928-717-1710. See you this Sunday!

The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts who welcomes you with open arms. We're at 8944 E. Sommer Drive and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

The Community, a congregation of Sacred Jewish Living. We hold Friday Shabbat services, classes of study, minyanim, and a vibrant religious school filled with children. Rabbi Julie Kozlow is the Spiritual Leader of The Community and she can be reached at 928-220-5020 for further information.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Masks are now optional as we follow current CDC guidance. Recorded worship services are available online: fccprescott.org. We are an open and affirming congregation. All are welcome. 928-445-4555.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship, 10 a.m. Come and worship with us. All are welcome. Masks optional. Having trouble affording food? Food pantry open to all. Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

American Lutheran Church – We have both Traditional (8 and 10:30 a.m.) and Contemporary (9 and 10:30 a.m.) Sunday Services, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott; ALCKids is 10:30 a.m. Sundays, “The Rock” (Youth Group Center), 655 Talwatha by PHS; high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.com. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, call 623-204-2186.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Firm Foundation Bible Church – Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.