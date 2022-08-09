OFFERS
Obituary: Judy Kay Parks

Judy Kay Parks. (Courtesy)

Judy Kay Parks. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 9, 2022 8:51 p.m.

Judy Kay Parks was called to heaven on July 25, 2022 at the young age of 57. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and beloved friend to all that have had the honor of knowing her.

It is our belief that Mom was greeted in heaven by those that proceeded her in death. Her Mother Peggy, her Father Charles, her Brother Larre and her Grandson Levi. She is survived by her Sister Cindy, her brother Bruce, her four children Larre, Bryan (Sarah), K.C., and Cody (Alyssa). In her life she was also gifted several grandchildren that meant more to her than anything: Kayden, Alex, Kayla, Logan, Michael, River, Penny, and Olivia. We miss you, Mom. And we love you infinity.

Information provided by the family.

