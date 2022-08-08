Pets of the Week: Torti & Knight (Miss Kitty's Cat House)
Torti is a 4-year-old small short-haired female cat. She is a Calico Tortoiseshell with beautiful tan, black and white markings. Knight is a 4-year-old short-haired male cat. He is an all-black sleek looking handsome boy. They came to Miss Kitty’s as strays, and are both very sweet and gentle.
They can be a little shy at first. But they love to play with wand toys and after a play session will warm up to you in no time. They get along with other gentle cats. They do everything together and will need to be adopted as a bonded pair. They really are cute to watch as they interact and rub on each other for reassurance and love. This sweet pair is ready for a forever loving home. Could it be yours?
To meet Torti and Knight, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment.
Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.
Information and photos provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott
- Aug. 2 Primary Election unofficial results as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday
- Groundbreaking underway for Legado complex at Prescott Valley Entertainment District
- Primary Election unofficial results as of 11 p.m. Aug. 2, 2022
- Obituary: Arthur Caeser Savoini
- Undercover investigation lands Arizona police chief on leave
- Aug. 2 Primary Election unofficial results as of 11:45 a.m. Friday
- $8.5M Granite Dells land purchase up for Prescott City Council vote Tuesday
- Robson ahead of Lake in Republican gubernatorial race
- Photos: Watson Lake Car Show and Swap Meet
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Prescott man arrested for aggravated assault of customer at Prescott Valley fast food restaurant
- Groundbreaking underway for Legado complex at Prescott Valley Entertainment District
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: