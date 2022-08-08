Pets of the Week: Torti & Knight (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Torti is a 4-year-old small short-haired female cat. She is a Calico Tortoiseshell with beautiful tan, black and white markings. Knight is a 4-year-old short-haired male cat. He is an all-black sleek looking handsome boy. They came to Miss Kitty’s as strays, and are both very sweet and gentle.

They can be a little shy at first. But they love to play with wand toys and after a play session will warm up to you in no time. They get along with other gentle cats. They do everything together and will need to be adopted as a bonded pair. They really are cute to watch as they interact and rub on each other for reassurance and love. This sweet pair is ready for a forever loving home. Could it be yours?

To meet Torti and Knight, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment.

Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photos provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.