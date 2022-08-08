Pets of the Week: Simby & Starli (Yavapai Humane Society)
Meet Simby and Starli! These two precious little furry felines are both 13-½ years old and have been together their entire lives. They are feeling a little sad these days as their person passed away and they miss her. They are both very outgoing, social, love to snuggle and get loving pets. It won’t take long before they’re both in your lap purring gently.
They play together and love each other so we want them to go to a new home together. They are currently playing and sleeping their days away in our nice big colony room where they are spoiled with toys, treats and cuddles from all of us!
If you’d like to meet these two sweethearts, give us a call at 928-445-2666 and make an appointment. Every Saturday and Sunday in August is “Pick Your Price Adoptions,” with no appointments needed! Visit yavapaihumane.org to learn more about Simby and Starli and to see all the precious animals available and ready to go home sweet home!
Information and photos provided by Yavapai Humane Society.
