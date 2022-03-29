Pets of the Week: Rex & Rascal (Catty Shack)

Rex and Rascal were born March 29, 2022. These two brothers are very bonded and would like to be adopted together.

Rex is the handsome tiger boy and Rascal is the black sleek one. They are playful guys, both very sweet and affectionate.

The boys love to be held and pampered. If you are interested in Rex and Rascal come see them during adoption hours at Catty Shack, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photos provided by Catty Shack.