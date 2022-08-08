Pet of the Week: Shasta (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Shasta, an approximately 1-year-old Siberian Husky mix. Shasta came to the shelter as a stray but was not claimed. She is now looking for a home to call her own. Shasta is a sweet, loveable girl who gets along well with other dogs, and did fine meeting the kittens! She is house trained.

Shasta loves to be with people and tends to be vocal when left alone. Shasta would thrive in an active house that has a lot of love to shower on her.

If you would like to meet this beautiful girl, please call the shelter to set up an appointment at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.