Pet of the Week: Shasta (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Meet Shasta, an approximately 1-year-old Siberian Husky mix. Shasta came to the shelter as a stray but was not claimed. She is now looking for a home to call her own. Shasta is a sweet, loveable girl who gets along well with other dogs, and did fine meeting the kittens! She is house trained.
Shasta loves to be with people and tends to be vocal when left alone. Shasta would thrive in an active house that has a lot of love to shower on her.
If you would like to meet this beautiful girl, please call the shelter to set up an appointment at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott
- Aug. 2 Primary Election unofficial results as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday
- Groundbreaking underway for Legado complex at Prescott Valley Entertainment District
- Primary Election unofficial results as of 11 p.m. Aug. 2, 2022
- Obituary: Arthur Caeser Savoini
- Undercover investigation lands Arizona police chief on leave
- Aug. 2 Primary Election unofficial results as of 11:45 a.m. Friday
- $8.5M Granite Dells land purchase up for Prescott City Council vote Tuesday
- Robson ahead of Lake in Republican gubernatorial race
- Photos: Watson Lake Car Show and Swap Meet
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Prescott man arrested for aggravated assault of customer at Prescott Valley fast food restaurant
- Groundbreaking underway for Legado complex at Prescott Valley Entertainment District
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: