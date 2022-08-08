Personalized learning main point of focus on HUSD’s first day of school
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: August 8, 2022 7:41 p.m.
Most Read
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott
- Aug. 2 Primary Election unofficial results as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday
- Groundbreaking underway for Legado complex at Prescott Valley Entertainment District
- Primary Election unofficial results as of 11 p.m. Aug. 2, 2022
- Obituary: Arthur Caeser Savoini
- Undercover investigation lands Arizona police chief on leave
- Aug. 2 Primary Election unofficial results as of 11:45 a.m. Friday
- $8.5M Granite Dells land purchase up for Prescott City Council vote Tuesday
- Robson ahead of Lake in Republican gubernatorial race
- Photos: Watson Lake Car Show and Swap Meet
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Prescott man arrested for aggravated assault of customer at Prescott Valley fast food restaurant
- Groundbreaking underway for Legado complex at Prescott Valley Entertainment District
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: