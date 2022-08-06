Obituary: Wayne Russell Branson
Wayne Russell Branson, 84, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away at home on June 22, 2022. He was the son of Wilbur J. and Charlotte F. (Byers) Branson and was born Feb. 17, 1938 in Coalinga, California
Wayne was a resident of Prescott over 30 years, moving here from Redondo Beach, California. He worked for General Telephone Co. (Verizon) for over 35 years and retired in 1991.
Wayne greatly enjoyed his family, working on his computer, woodworking, hunting, and fishing.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Judy, son David (Theresa), daughter, Cheryl (Chris), brother, Bill (Bev), step-daughters, Janice, Teresa (Henry), and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Wayne chose to not have any formal services and his cremains will be buried at the Pioneer / Simmons Cemetery at a future date.
My heartfelt thanks go to the Kindred Hospice Team for the excellent care he received from them. I will forever be grateful.
Information provided by the family.
