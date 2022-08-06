Obituary Notice: Carmen A. Cervantes

Prescott Council study session will focus on downtown parking, water production facility project

San Diego principal, author, to HUSD: ‘All learning is social and emotional’

HUSD’s top educator inspires faculty, staff during pep rally-style welcome back ceremony

Photos: Watson Lake Car Show and Swap Meet

From heat deaths to worsening allergies, climate change harms health

$8.5M Granite Dells land purchase up for Prescott City Council vote Tuesday

Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott

Grant will be used to expand YC’s SBDC services to rural businesses

Aug. 2 Primary Election unofficial results as of 11:45 a.m. Friday

Undercover investigation lands Arizona police chief on leave