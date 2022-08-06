Obituary: Larry Wayne Krietenstein

Larry Wayne Krietenstein passed away July 31, 2022 at age 67. His family was by his side after a short battle with cancer.

Larry was born on December 21, 1954 in Evansville, Indiana and grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, where he met the love of his life, Linda. He worked for APS as the Lead Journeyman Mechanic for 44 years. His career took him and his family to Prescott, Arizona, in 1989 where Larry and Linda raised their three beautiful daughters.

Larry loved his family, friends, and dogs Turbo and Tuff as much as they loved him. He enjoyed riding his Harley, working in his garage on vehicles and making all sorts of things!

He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter Crystal and his mother Marlett. He is survived by his wife Linda, father Vernon, daughters Brandy, Lisa (Adam B.), grandchildren Morgynn, Michelle, Damon, Ethan, and Arianna, sisters Sharon (Warren H.), Carol, and Benita (Adam A.).

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 12, at the Upper Ramada of Watson Lake park in Prescott, Arizona from 4-8 p.m. Please join the family for a meal and bring your best memories of Larry to share in the memory book, for his wife and daughters to treasure and remember what an amazing man, husband, father and friend he was.

Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., Prescott, AZ to provide cremation services.

Information provided by the family.