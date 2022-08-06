OFFERS
Obituary: Gordon Dwayne Collins

Gordon Dwayne Collins. (Courtesy)

Gordon Dwayne Collins. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 6, 2022 7:40 p.m.

Gordon Dwayne Collins flew with the angels to the Lord’s glorious Kingdom of Heaven on July 4, 2022 surrounded by love and holding his beloved wife’s hand.

Gordon leaves behind his broken-hearted family to mourn his loss. His faithful wife of many years, Sherrin Linda Rose, his sister-in-law Debra Rose Morriss, his beloved great-niece Jayde Mays and great-nephew, Archer Little, whom he adopted as his own and were the apple of his eyes. He is also survived by Surrogate sisters, Tricia Sunday, Beth Benson and Cindy McGee. As well as a sister Debra Coryn not seen in many years, Gordon also leaves behind his Aunt Patricia and Uncle Steven Benson, Aunt Linda and Uncle Don Hamilton. Gordon was predeceased by his father Charles G. T. Collins, his mother Shirley Janette Collins, Aunt Lucille Regelyn and many others.

Gordon was born in Michigan City, Indiana and graduated from high school in El Paso, Texas. He moved to Prescott, Arizona in 2001 where he met the Love of his Life Sherrin Linda Rose, who showered him with unconditional love and support. Gordon lived life to the fullest and loved his family, swimming in the pool, gardening, the family pets, and in particular the family dog “Sable Rose.” Gordon was extremely proud working as a sales representative engineer for Climatec in Fire and Safety providing life safety fire systems for its customers.

Gordon was loved for his unending kind spirit and gentle nature, along with his easy-going disposition that will continue to live forever in the hearts and souls of the people whose lives he touched.

Gordon will be greatly missed and never forgotten by his wife and soul mate, Sherrin Rose.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Gordon on August 13 at 10 a.m., at Heritage Funeral Home, 131 Grove Ave., Prescott, AZ.

In lieu of flowers or customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Gordon’s honor be directed to the Prescott Humane Society or the Yavapai Food Bank in Prescott Arizona.

Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by the family.

