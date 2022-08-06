Obituary: Gerald “Jerry” Sylvester Kimmet

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Council study session will focus on downtown parking, water production facility project San Diego principal, author, to HUSD: ‘All learning is social and emotional’ HUSD’s top educator inspires faculty, staff during pep rally-style welcome back ceremony Photos: Watson Lake Car Show and Swap Meet From heat deaths to worsening allergies, climate change harms health $8.5M Granite Dells land purchase up for Prescott City Council vote Tuesday Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott Grant will be used to expand YC’s SBDC services to rural businesses Aug. 2 Primary Election unofficial results as of 11:45 a.m. Friday Undercover investigation lands Arizona police chief on leave

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Aug. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Gerald “Jerry” Sylvester Kimmet

Gerald “Jerry” Sylvester Kimmet. (Courtesy)

Gerald “Jerry” Sylvester Kimmet. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 6, 2022 7:42 p.m.

Gerald “Jerry” Sylvester Kimmet, 89, of Prescott, Arizona was peacefully called home to the Lord on July 22, 2022. He was born on May 28, 1933 in Tiffin, Ohio to Ralph S. and Rose M. (Burns) Kimmet.

Gerald graduated from St. Wendelin High School, Fostoria, Ohio in 1951. He served as a Corporal in the United States Army, 8th Golden Arrow Division, from May 1953 to May 1955. Gerald married Marilyn J. Molnar on August 25, 1956 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Gibsonburg, Ohio with Gerald’s uncle, Rev. Alvin H. Burns, CPPS, officiating, and they enjoyed nearly 66 years together.

Gerald started his own company, Kimmet’s Electric Co. in Ottawa, Ohio in 1959, which he owned and operated for over 50 years, specializing first in home electrical appliances, then in both residential and commercial electrical contracting. Gerald was a volunteer fireman with the village of Ottawa Fire Department and a Special Deputy Sheriff with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department. In 1975, Gerald moved his family from Ohio to Prescott, Arizona where he continued Kimmet’s Electric Co. until he retired in 2009. From 1997 to 2010, Gerald worked part-time at Home Depot, in the electrical dept. and also the Pro-Desk, in Prescott and Prescott Valley.

Gerald joined the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Jeep Posse, a volunteer search and rescue organization, in 1978. He was elected as the Captain in 1982, 1991, 1993 and 1994, and was the Treasurer for over 19 years. He was instrumental in the construction of the Jeep Posse Meeting Hall and Training Center, located in Pioneer Park, Prescott. For over 20 years, Gerald was in charge of several additions and revisions to the Training Center. During the 1990s, he was a licensed EMT with the state of Arizona, which aided in his search and rescue duties. His favorite activity was organizing the safety checkpoints and route layouts for the Gheral Brownlow Man Against Horse Race held annually on Mingus Mountain. Gerald retired from the Jeep Posse in 2018, after 40 years of specialized and dedicated volunteer service. He was recently recognized by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department for this accomplishment.

While living in Prescott, Gerald and Marilyn were members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and St. Germaine Catholic Church, Prescott Valley. Gerald was a life-member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Mile-Hi Kiwanis Club (serving as President from 1982-83) and elected to serve on the Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) Hospital Board during the 1980s.

Gerald enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, boating, geocaching and was an expert tracker. He liked reading, studying the family history and woodworking projects in his shop. In 2019, Gerald was privileged to travel on the Arizona Honor Flight, which flies veterans from the WWII and Korean War eras to Washington, D.C., to view numerous military monuments in and around our nation’s capital. He was accompanied by his two sons, Joel and Jim, and thoroughly appreciated the experience.

Surviving family are his wife, Marilyn; two sons, Joel (Liliana) Kimmet, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and James (Christina) Kimmet, Tucson; a daughter Kathy (Todd) Wallner, Paulden; six grandchildren, Holly (Daniel) Baronsky, Prescott, Heidi (Christopher) Owens, Prescott Valley, Nicholas (Shelby) Penrod, Mesa, Jacqueline (Gary) Brainard, Tucson, Crystal Kimmet, Tucson, and Denim Wallner, Paulden; eight great-grandchildren, Anastasia, Isabella, Cooper and Lucas Baronsky, Sophia, Scarlett and Adelynn Owens, and Leo Penrod; and many nieces and nephews residing in Arizona, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin. He was preceded in passing by his parents, two brothers, Ralph and Richard Kimmet, and a sister, Mary Catherine Kimmet, all of Ohio.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Germaine Catholic Church, Prescott Valley, on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., preceded by a rosary service at 9:30 a.m., and immediately followed by a reception at the church hall. Interment with military honors will be 2:00 p.m., at Prescott National Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family. The family asks that memorial donations be made to the Yavapai County Jeep Posse. Visit www.ycjp.org to make a donation in Gerald’s name for the Jeep Posse Training Center.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries