Obituary: Donna Mae Pope

Donna Mae Pope, 89, was born in Wisconsin on February 16, 1933, and passed away July 31, 2022. She married Laman Pope in 1952. They have three children: Mary, Jeff and Rhonda. She was a homemaker, hard worker, babysitter.

In her early years, she loved bowling, roller skating, bingo and dancing. She held various jobs throughout her lifetime. Although her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. She loved to watch game shows, her favorite being Jeopardy.

Donna died peacefully surrounded by all her children. We will miss her sense of humor, her laugh, her constant worry for us all. She is now at peace with Jesus.

Donna is survived by her children: Mary Weynand (Mike), children - Angela (great-grandchildren Emma, Johnny, Ava), Michael, Jeff Pope (Linda) children - Jelynn, Serena (Drew) (great-grandchildren Austin, Tanner), Rhonda Kleinsteiber (Bill), children - Alyx, Koal, brothers, sisters, Jochem family and friends.

A family Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 7, 2022. Final interment and services will be celebrated in Oklahoma in June 2023.

Information provided by the family.