Obituary: Carey B. Pavlish

Carey B. Pavlish, born June 22, 1955, in Dickinson, North Dakota, passed away July 29, 2022, in Dewey, Arizona.

A memorial service will be held at the Prescott National Cemetery on August 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

