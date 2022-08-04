People Who Care to host informational meeting
People Who Care will be holding a volunteers informational meeting 1:30 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 17 at its headquarters, 1580 Plaza Drive West, Prescott.
People Who Care volunteers provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and/or physical limitations. This allows an individual to continue living in their own homes and remain independent as long as safely possible.
People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit organization with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers help in the community where they and enrolled neighbors live. The majority of our neighbors live alone.
People Who Care offers volunteer assistance with a one-to-one situation by helping with: transportation to health care/business appointments grocery shopping – shopping for – on-line grocery shopping – grocery delivery personal paperwork, visiting, phoning,caregiver relief, and more.
Other services include such technical assistance as help with cell phones, laptopsand computers.
One on one meetings are also an option.
For more information, call 928-445-2480.
Information provided by People Who Care.
