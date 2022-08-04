Obituary: Tina L. Jordan

In Loving Memory of Tina L. Jordan, born December 28, 1959 to Patricia Stuart and James Snelson in Wenatchee, Washington. Tina went to join our Lord after a brave fight against cancer on July 21, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona.

Tina leaves behind her husband and best friend of 42 years, Allen Jordan Sr.; their children, Jennifer Mills (Brian Deming) Loreta Markley, Patricia Short (Travis Short), Allenna Jordan, Allen Jordan Jr., Heather Lingerfeldt and Darlene Jordan; and was Meemaw to several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tina loved the outdoors and spending time with friends and family. “Mom never met a stranger.”

Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 20, at Bethel Baptist Church, performed by Pastor David Knight, 6901 E. Horizon Ln., Prescott Valley, AZ, 86314.

Information provided by the family.