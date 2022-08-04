Obituary Notice: Barbara Jean Jones
Originally Published: August 4, 2022 8:45 p.m.
Barbara Jean Jones, 78, born on May 5, 1944 in Brattleboro, Vermont, passed away June 27, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to David’s Desert Chapel Funeral Home.
