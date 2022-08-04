Friends of Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation offers opportunity to donate toward Sgt. Lopez memorial

Prescott Valley has a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, the Friends of Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation, (Friends) providing ongoing support for parks, programming, education, arts and culture, and recreation for the enjoyment of all in the community. Businesses and individuals who donate can receive a tax write-off.

In cooperation with the Town of Prescott Valley the Friends are sponsoring a project to construct a Sgt. Rick Lopez memorial at the new splash pad at Antelope Park, located south of Coyote Springs Elementary School at the corner of N. Cattletrack Road and Powers Ave. The memorial will consist of a bronze sign, a shade tree and bench.

“Sgt. Lopez was a husband, father, grandfather and friend; and loved life to the fullest. We want to make sure we provide a place for his grandkids and friends to go to remember him,” said Ryan Guedel, Friends board member.

Anyone interested in making a tax-exempt donation to the project can make checks payable to the Friends of PV Parks and Rec, with R-Lo written in the memo, and mail to POB 25302, Prescott Valley, AZ 86312.

At the request of Sgt. Lopez’s family all funds in excess of the project cost will go to the Town of Prescott Valley “Play it Forward” scholarship fund that allows residents of Prescott Valley to apply for reduced and/or no-fee Parks and Recreation programs.

Miles Kastner, Friends chairman, commented that, “With a mission of ‘Putting Our Community in Motion by Enhancing the Parks, Recreation and Culture Experience’ we believe this project will not only provide a haven for those who loved Rick but also further improve Prescott Valley and provide a funding source for those who many not otherwise be able to participate in the town’s recreation programs.”

If you have an idea for an event or project in a park that you would like to help fund, please contact Kastner at 928-379-1996.

Information provided by Friends of Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation.