City of Prescott to begin bulk item collection event Aug. 29

The City of Prescott will begin its bulk item collection event on Monday, Aug. 29 to assist residential utility customers with disposal of bulky items that do not fit in their regular trash or recycle container.

An Aug. 1 city news release noted that bulky items include but are not limited to large household items such as mattresses, furniture, BBQ grills, bikes, yard waste and appliances.

“City crews will pass through each neighborhood one time only,” stated the news release. “Each cleanup week route will begin on Monday and be completed on a Friday.”

Items must be set out by 6 a.m. on the start dates, depending on customers’ normal trash pick-up days, beginning on Aug. 29 and ending on Oct. 10.

The dates include:

• For those with a normal trash collection day on Monday, the bulk item set-out date is Aug. 29.

• For a normal trash collection day on Tuesday, the set-out date is Sept. 12.

• For a normal trash collection day on Wednesday, the set-out date is Sept. 19.

• For a normal trash collection day on Thursday, the set-out date is Oct. 3.

• For a normal trash collection day on Friday, the set-out date is Oct. 10.

The news release stresses that customers should place all items on the curb by 6 a.m. on the Monday of their clean-up week.

“Any and all items left at or near the curb could be thrown away as part of the event collection,” the news release states. “Please move any items away from the curb that you don’t wish to be picked up to avoid any confusion or unwanted disposal.”

General guidelines include:

• All materials must be bagged, boxed, or bundled for collection.

• Tree limbs and lumber must be cut to four-foot lengths and tied.

• No household hazardous wastes.

• No tires, oil, automobile batteries or lead acid type batteries.

• No liquid paint, pesticides, or other cleaners.

• No contractor or demolition debris.

• No appliances containing, or that have contained, CFCs (Freon). “Must be accompanied by a certificate from a licensed professional stating that the CFCs have been evacuated,” stated the city news release.

More information is available by contacting the Prescott Solid Waste Division at 928-777-1116, or online at https://www.prescott-az.gov/.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.