Obituary: Basil Gordon Cook
Basil Gordon Cook, 94, passed away May 16, 2022 with his family at his side.
Basil was born in the Clerkenwell district of London in 1928 to Henry and Elsie Cook. After receiving his engineering training in England during/after the war, he emigrated to Rochester, New York in 1954 to work for Taylor Instruments. He worked for the balance of his career as an executive providing leading-edge process automation solutions for a variety of industries.
After arriving in America, Basil met and then married Virginia (“Ginny”) in 1960 and enjoyed a loving marriage of 62 years before his passing. In 1962 Basil and Ginny moved to Illinois where they raised two children - Peter and Steven - in the Chicago suburbs (Chicago Heights and Hinsdale). In 1990, post-retirement, Basil and Ginny moved to Arizona and lived happily for over 30 years enjoying the sunny skies and beautiful vistas in Prescott, keeping busy making friends, and staying active in the community.
Basil’s many activities included a passion for golf for 40 years, gardening, nature, executing daring strategies at the bridge club, being an excellent role model for his sons and being a stalwart and uplifting friend to the many people he knew over his full and blessed life. Everyone who knew him will never forget his sense of humor and positive attitude.
Basil was preceded by his siblings (Bernard, Barbara and Beryl) and is survived by Ginny (who has moved to Oak Brook, Illinois) and their two sons (who live near Oak Brook).
Information provided by the family.
