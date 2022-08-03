OFFERS
Obituary: Georgianna James Johnson

Georgianna James Johnson. (Courtesy)

Georgianna James Johnson. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 3, 2022 7:35 p.m.

Georgianna James Johnson, born to Leonard and Imogene James, began her life on April 3, 1940. She passed away on July 29, 2022 at the age of 82.

She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, her brothers Edward, Howard, Emory and sisters Linda and Geraldine, her sons Lonnie Morgan Jr., Leander Frazier, grandson Lonnie Morgan III, and son-in-law Darrell Porter.

She was a loving mother and is survived by her children, Eric Morgan, Juanita Porter, and Donna (Calvin), daughter-in-law Martha Morgan, and grandkids Tony (Louella), Anika, Andrea (Melanie), Jesse, Aricka, Samantha (Brandon), Alyssa (Laurence), Andre (Andrea), Ericka, Ean, Ebony, Sammy, Shelby, Sophia and Shiloh. She was also blessed with 16 great-grandkids. Georgianna was a member of the Yavapai Prescott Indian Tribe. She was born in Prescott and graduated from Mingus High School.

From there she moved to Phoenix and attended College. After that she moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she spent 20 years and then relocated back to Prescott, Arizona. She worked for the Yavapai Prescott Tribe in the Cultural Department making beautiful bead work. She was a manager at the Yavapai Bingo/Casino. While in Prescott she saw her family grow., which she welcomed every grandchild with open arms.

Georgianna played and won State Champion Singles badminton competition in high school. She enjoyed bowling. And later her favorite pastime was being at Bucky’s casino playing video poker and keno. There she had a lot of friends that called her “Gramma”.

She was also an avid Arizona Sports fan and enjoyed watching Az Cardinals, Diamondbacks and Suns. Georgianna will be Greatly missed by All!

Visitation will be at 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott. AZ, 86303. Services will be Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at 11 a.m., at the Prescott Church of the Nazarene, 2110 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott, AZ 86301. Graveside services will be held at the Yavapai Prescott Indian Reservation.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

