Obituary: Georgianna James Johnson
Georgianna James Johnson, born to Leonard and Imogene James, began her life on April 3, 1940. She passed away on July 29, 2022 at the age of 82.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, her brothers Edward, Howard, Emory and sisters Linda and Geraldine, her sons Lonnie Morgan Jr., Leander Frazier, grandson Lonnie Morgan III, and son-in-law Darrell Porter.
She was a loving mother and is survived by her children, Eric Morgan, Juanita Porter, and Donna (Calvin), daughter-in-law Martha Morgan, and grandkids Tony (Louella), Anika, Andrea (Melanie), Jesse, Aricka, Samantha (Brandon), Alyssa (Laurence), Andre (Andrea), Ericka, Ean, Ebony, Sammy, Shelby, Sophia and Shiloh. She was also blessed with 16 great-grandkids. Georgianna was a member of the Yavapai Prescott Indian Tribe. She was born in Prescott and graduated from Mingus High School.
From there she moved to Phoenix and attended College. After that she moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she spent 20 years and then relocated back to Prescott, Arizona. She worked for the Yavapai Prescott Tribe in the Cultural Department making beautiful bead work. She was a manager at the Yavapai Bingo/Casino. While in Prescott she saw her family grow., which she welcomed every grandchild with open arms.
Georgianna played and won State Champion Singles badminton competition in high school. She enjoyed bowling. And later her favorite pastime was being at Bucky’s casino playing video poker and keno. There she had a lot of friends that called her “Gramma”.
She was also an avid Arizona Sports fan and enjoyed watching Az Cardinals, Diamondbacks and Suns. Georgianna will be Greatly missed by All!
Visitation will be at 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott. AZ, 86303. Services will be Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at 11 a.m., at the Prescott Church of the Nazarene, 2110 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott, AZ 86301. Graveside services will be held at the Yavapai Prescott Indian Reservation.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Prescott man arrested for aggravated assault of customer at Prescott Valley fast food restaurant
- Groundbreaking underway for Legado complex at Prescott Valley Entertainment District
- Need2Know: 3Twenty-Seven Accounting Services plans Sept. reopening; Los Pinos restaurant on White Spar Road remains temporarily closed; Azteca Grill moves into old Danny B's space in Prescott Valley
- Primary Election unofficial results as of 11 p.m. Aug. 2, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 31, 2022
- Carman, Jolley, Padilla square off in election for Prescott Justice of the Peace
- Obituary: Rodney Charles Cordes
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Obituary: Daniel Rees
- Robson ahead of Lake in Republican gubernatorial race
- Police investigating reality TV contestant's death in Prescott home
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responds to overnight gun fight in Ash Fork; multiple people injured
- Picture This: 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump comes to Prescott Valley
- Prescott man arrested for aggravated assault of customer at Prescott Valley fast food restaurant
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- Groundbreaking underway for Legado complex at Prescott Valley Entertainment District
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Obituary: Kenneth W. Edwards January 18, 1933 - July 14, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: