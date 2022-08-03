Adoption Spotlight: Bentley
Originally Published: August 3, 2022 6:25 p.m.
Scott who prefers to go by Bentley, is a caring young kid who likes to help others. His favorite subject in school is math and really loves learning about fractions. Bentley enjoys playing basketball, jumping on the trampoline, going swimming and his favorite foods are pizza, orange chicken and steak. Get to know Bentley and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
