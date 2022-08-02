OFFERS
Adoption Spotlight: Abrianna and Serenity

Abrianna and Serenity. (Courtesy)

Abrianna and Serenity. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 2, 2022 9:04 p.m.

Abrianna and Serenity love riding their bikes and eating spaghetti. Abrianna is very creative and loves to draw and read and plays percussion in the school band. Her favorite subject is science and she hopes to be a veterinarian when she’s older. Little sister Serenity likes board games, singing, going to the movies and going out for ice cream. She, too, is a strong science student who wants to be a horse trainer when she grows up. Get to know Abrianna, Serenity and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

