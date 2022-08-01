HUSD offering nutritious meals every school day during 2022-23 academic year, officials say
Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) officials this week announced their policy for serving nutritious meals every school day during the 2022-23 academic year under the National School Lunch, School Breakfast, Afterschool Snack and Child and Adult Care Food programs.
The district’s policy took effect July 1, and it will continue through June 30, 2023, HUSD officials stated.
District schoolchildren are eligible for free or reduced-price meals if their parent(s) or guardian(s)’ household income is less than or equal to federal guidelines.
Free/reduced lunch applications are available online at humboldtunified.com or by emailing Denise Vaughn at denise.vaughn@humboldtunified.com.
For a list of school menus, visit bit.ly/3Jf7muB.
—The Daily Courier
