Obituary: Roberta Louise Stent
Roberta Louise Stent (formerly Lewis) died in Prescott, Arizona on April 23, 2022 from liver cancer. She was born Feb. 22, 1945 in Santa Monica, California. She had a successful legal career working with Attorneys, Judges, and the Yavapai County court system.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest, with whom they were married for 44 years. She is survived by her two sons, Michael and Roderick. She had a love for reading and a lifelong pursuit for learning. She received her undergraduate degree from Arizona State University.
There will not be a formal memorial service at this time. Instead Roberta’s wishes were to scatter the ashes deep within the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
In lieu of flowers, you are invited to donate to her favorite National Park, https://yosemite.org/donate/gift-in-memory/.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.
Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Roberta’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided the funeral home.
