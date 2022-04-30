Obituary: Janet Schmitzer Aldridge
Janet Schmitzer Aldridge, 75, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on April 24, 2022.
She was born in Neenah, Wisconsin, on Dec. 4, 1946, to Clarence and Eleanor Schmitzer.
Janet worked at Theda Clark Memorial Hospital and the Zeiss-Muuelle Eye Associates of Appleton, Wisconsin. She married Gerald (Gary) Aldridge and upon his retirement, they moved to Carlsbad, California, then three years later, they moved to Prescott, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald, her parents Clarence and Eleanor, her brother James, sister-in-law Janice, sister Kay Plier, brothers-in-law Gerald Plier and William Helein. She is survived by her sisters Nancie (David) Resch, Joan Helein and her brother Michael (Mary) Schmmitzer. She has several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She also is survived by her husband’s daughters GwyAnn Benda, Cherilyn Sunridge and Renee (John) Mckellips, plus seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Information provided by the family.
