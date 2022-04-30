Obituary: Janet Schmitzer Aldridge

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai County budget discussions to continue at Wednesday Board of Supervisors meeting Local organization pushes for Prescott involvement in regional climate risk assessment The Prescott Valley Tangled Yarn-Fiber Arts Group meets Bob Ticer sworn in as Prescott Valley Police Chief Yavapai County judge: AG's lawsuit over election procedures flawed Prescott Valley to install 41 new crosswalks to enhance pedestrian safety Need2Know: Prescott-based Founding Fathers Collective wins coveted W.O. Lawton Business Leadership Award; The Barley Hound restaurant in Prescott introduces new menu, executive chef Woman avoids jail for voting dead mom's ballot in Arizona Crooks Fire slightly increases to over 9,300 acres but is 38% contained Fire restrictions to begin May 5 on Kaibab and Coconino national forests

Subscribe Now
Saturday, April 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Janet Schmitzer Aldridge

Janet Schmitzer Aldridge. (Courtesy)

Janet Schmitzer Aldridge. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 30, 2022 8:54 p.m.

Janet Schmitzer Aldridge, 75, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on April 24, 2022.

She was born in Neenah, Wisconsin, on Dec. 4, 1946, to Clarence and Eleanor Schmitzer.

Janet worked at Theda Clark Memorial Hospital and the Zeiss-Muuelle Eye Associates of Appleton, Wisconsin. She married Gerald (Gary) Aldridge and upon his retirement, they moved to Carlsbad, California, then three years later, they moved to Prescott, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald, her parents Clarence and Eleanor, her brother James, sister-in-law Janice, sister Kay Plier, brothers-in-law Gerald Plier and William Helein. She is survived by her sisters Nancie (David) Resch, Joan Helein and her brother Michael (Mary) Schmmitzer. She has several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She also is survived by her husband’s daughters GwyAnn Benda, Cherilyn Sunridge and Renee (John) Mckellips, plus seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries