Obituary: Douglas Ray Norton

Douglas Ray Norton passed away on April 23, one month after celebrating his 89th birthday.

Doug was born in Portales, New Mexico, March 23, 1933, to Clayton and Lillian (Powers) Norton. He graduated from Portales High School in 1951, and five days later married Wanda Jones. Shortly after their marriage Doug was “invited” by the U.S. Government to serve in the Army. He served in Ft. Bliss, Texas from 1953 to 1955. Doug and Wanda had three daughters, Debbie (Rock) Goodman, Vicki (Greg) Hulet and Denise (Robert) Cummings.

Doug and family moved to Prescott in 1960, where he worked at Sight and Sound as a TV repairman. After a year of fixing TV’s he decided he needed to pursue a college degree. The family moved to Tucson where in 1963, he graduated with high distinction from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Doug worked a few years with a national CPA firm in their Auditing Department in Tucson. In 1967 (right before the BIG BLIZZARD) the family returned to Prescott where he was a partner in the CPA firm of Baker, Price & Norton.

Doug loved Prescott and served four years on the Prescott Board of Education, serving as President in 1976. He was an eight-year member of the Prescott Sunrise Lions Club, serving as President 1973 to 1974.

At the encouragement of Senator Boyd Tenney, Doug applied to become the second Auditor General for the state of Arizona. He was appointed to this position by the Joint Legislative Budget Committee in 1976. Sadly, the family left Prescott and moved to Phoenix. Doug sat on many state and national committees, being the President of the National Association State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurers (1993 to 1994).

Due to his national work, he was asked to help set up accounting systems in Russia and Prague. He loved to travel, so working and traveling together was ideal for him.

In 1998 Doug married Robertta Andersen. She proceeded him in death in 2015. Doug is survived by his three daughters, three sisters, two brothers, 17 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.

There will be a visitation from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at Heritage Memorial Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., Prescott, AZ.

He will be interned in the IOOF cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.

Information provided by the family.