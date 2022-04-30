Obituary: Dennis Milton Andrews
Our family is deeply saddened to announce that Dennis Milton Andrews of Prescott, Arizona, entered eternal life with our Lord on April 12, 2022, at age 73. He is survived by his beloved wife, Betty; step-daughter, Mary Lester of Phoenix; daughter, Christa Beasley of Surprise; son, Justin Andrews of Phoenix; sister, Diane Stevens of Phoenix; uncle, Rev. Joseph Andrews of Indiana; seven grandchildren and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his parents and his son, Adam Andrews.
Dennis was born in Muncie, Indiana, in 1948, to David and Alice Andrews, and the family moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 1963. Dennis graduated from Prescott High School in 1967, where he enjoyed playing football, baseball, and sousaphone in marching band. He enlisted in the Navy in 1968 and served his country with pride and honor during the Vietnam War as a diver and meteorologist.
Dennis was always fascinated with cars. From driving his Soap Box Derby car to the Indiana championship, his love of cars led to a long and successful career of tire and auto shop sales and management, winning many awards. He even spent a few years seeing the USA while driving big rigs.
Dennis had a friendly smile, quick wit and great sense of humor. At a very early age, he loved to perform at parties as a ventriloquist with his dummy, Andy. He was always such a good story-teller that you were never quite sure if it was true, but it was always entertaining. Dennis was just like his dad - a jack-of-all-trades and always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
A military service will be held at Prescott National Cemetery at 11 a.m., on May 13, with funeral arrangements made by Hampton Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Arizona Lions Vision and Hearing Foundation, 3124 E Roosevelt St, Ste 1, Phoenix 85008, or to the Basset Hound Rescue (Dennis loved his basset hounds), https://donate.rescueme.org/bassethound.
