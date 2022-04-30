Obituary: Arthur Arnold Duran

Arthur Arnold Duran passed away in Prescott, Arizona, on April 21, 2022. He was born in Jerome, Arizona to Fernando Duran, Sr. and Matilde Rivera on Dec. 21, 1925.

Art attended school in Jerome, Arizona and graduated early from Jerome High School in 1943. Arthur enlisted in the Army on December 16, 1943. He was a member of the 34th squadron 17th bomb group as an armorer Gunner 612. Arthur participated in both the Northern France and Central Europe Campaigns.

He was awarded the American Theater, European African Middle Eastern Good Conduct Victory Medal, Air Metal Distinguished Unit Badge, to name a few of his service decorations and accomplishments.

Art was credited with gunning down Adolf Galant. He received a Diploma Award given to him by the Prime Minister of France. He left the Army Air Force in 1946 and continued active reserve duty for 20 additional years.

Art attended NAU and Berkeley and became a Chemical Engineer for Arizona Public Service. He met the love of his life Mary G. Rodarte and they were married in 1949 and had 73 wonderful years together.

Art planted his roots in Prescott where he and Mary started a family. Art continued to work at APS for 35 years. He was a member of the Elks for 37 years. He joined the Knights of Columbus in 1950 where he served as the 3rd Degree Grand Knight, the 4th Degree Faithful Navigator and the District Deputy. He was a devoted Catholic and a volunteer at Sacred Heart Parish for over 45 years. Arthur also served on the churches council and was a Judge for Arizona Economic Security.

Arthur took early retirement from APS and enjoyed tinkering around his home. He loved driving to Phoenix to have lunch and spend the day with his biggest fan his youngest daughter, rushing home in time to pick up Mary from work.

His greatest hobby was reading and continued to read everything he thought would help Mary when she was diagnosed with dementia. He enjoyed his holidays with his family and was a devoted grandpa and was involved in his grandson’s everyday lives. He was the ultimate role model to his grandchildren. He and Mary were both blessed to have met their great-grandchildren. Art lost the love of his life January 2022 and his broken heart was too much for him to go on.

Mary came back to earth to take her prince back home on April 21, 2022. His job on earth was well done and he went home to be with his God.

Arthur is survived by his two daughters Yolanda (John) Gabaldon, Felicia (Bill) Cormier, sister Stella Garcia, his grandchildren Carlos (Lisa), Gabriel (Carrie) Garrett (Mariah), Shawn and Ashley and great-grandchildren Ava, Nolan, Gene, Fiona, Johan, Nikolas, Abbie, Michael, Liam and Evelyn. His devoted godson/nephew Armando Rodarte and goddaughter/niece Lucy Rivas, many beloved nephews and nieces. Arthur will be missed as an icon in this community and will be remembered for his love of his country and his greatest accomplishment — his family.

Services: at Ruffner’s — Family visitation - 4 to 5 p.m., May 4; Public visitation - 5 to 6 p.m.; Rosary - 6 p.m.; Mass - 11 a.m. on May 5, at Sacred Heart Parish; Burial - at Mt. View Cemetery 12:30 p.m.

Information provided by the family.