OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Fire restrictions to begin May 5 on Kaibab and Coconino national forests CAFMA, Prescott Fire to implement Stage I fire restrictions on Thursday, May 5 Arizona vet, ex-inmate shares reentry story during White House program Arizona death-row prisoner won’t be executed in gas chamber Dry Southwest braces for stiffer winds, 'epic' fire danger Crooks Fire covers nearly 9,200 acres, but containment increases to 27% as of April 29 Teen cyclist, 14, in critical condition after car accidentally hits him in north Prescott Valley Prescott Valley to host Pinwheel Party on Saturday Liberal group tries again to knock 3 Arizona candidates off ballot Clemency bid denied for Arizona prisoner set for execution

Subscribe Now
Friday, April 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Fire restrictions to begin May 5 on Kaibab and Coconino national forests

Beginning Thursday, May 5 at 8 a.m., Stage 1 fire and smoking restrictions will be in effect on the Williams and Tusayan Districts (aka “South Zone”) of the Kaibab National Forest and the entirety of the Coconino National Forest.

Beginning Thursday, May 5 at 8 a.m., Stage 1 fire and smoking restrictions will be in effect on the Williams and Tusayan Districts (aka “South Zone”) of the Kaibab National Forest and the entirety of the Coconino National Forest.

Originally Published: April 29, 2022 1:50 p.m.

Beginning Thursday, May 5 at 8 a.m., Stage 1 fire and smoking restrictions will be in effect on the Williams and Tusayan Districts (aka “South Zone”) of the Kaibab National Forest and the entirety of the Coconino National Forest.

Under Stage 1 restrictions:

  • Fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site.

  • Fireworks are always prohibited on all national forest and state lands.

  • Using a device that is solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is allowed in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

Fire restrictions are implemented to help prevent human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions. Decisions about fire restrictions are based on a combination of carefully measured factors. Criteria used to determine when to implement restrictions include current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels, enduring drought, and available firefighting resources.

Additional restrictions could be forthcoming if conditions warrant. Fire restrictions typically remain in effect until the area receives significant, widespread precipitation.

Violations could result in mandatory appearance in a federal court, fines, or jail time.

The public is reminded to always be extra cautious when recreating on public lands, regardless of restrictions.

For information on all Arizona state and federal fire restrictions, including an interactive map, visit wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions. Additional information about the stages of fire restrictions, forest orders, and general forest conditions can be found at fs.usda.gov/kaibab and fs.usda.gov/coconino.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest and Coconino National Forest.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries