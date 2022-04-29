Crooks Fire covers nearly 9,200 acres, but containment increases to 27% as of April 29
The Crooks Fire, 11 nautical miles south of Prescott on the Bradshaw Ranger District near Mt. Union, spread to about 9,196 acres April 28, but its containment increased to 27%, Prescott National Forest officials reported April 29.
As the fire entered its 11th day, it was still burning timber and chaparral as 855 personnel were battling it.
“Since the fire started, the challenge of strong winds has hampered firefighting efforts,” a Prescott National Forest news release stated April 29. “Fire remains active in the Slate Creek drainage and the lower Crooks Creek drainage.”
Firefighters said they managed to control a spot of the Crooks Fire that had become an issue west of Mount Tritle, adding that they were continuing to monitor the area for any activity.
Flames in the southwest portion of the fire “will have fuels transitioning to smaller and lighter brush, which can assist with slowing the spread of the fire,” the release stated.
The northwest section of the Crooks Fire “contains a heavy timber fuel model with [a] significant dead and down component contributing to increased fire behavior,” the release added.
Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft were planning to operate throughout the day April 29 to slow the fire’s advancement, the release stated.
“The fire line boundary to the north is holding as crews continue with mop up operations,” the release added. “Despite these challenges, firefighters remain optimistic and are doing their best to get the upper hand on this fire. Overall, even though the fire has been challenging, things are looking good.”
What follows is more information about weather conditions, smoke, evacuations and the forest’s closure, per the release.
Weather: On Friday and Saturday, April 29 and April 30, high pressure will still bring very dry conditions, but lighter west to southwest winds.
Smoke information: Residents should be aware of increasing smoke conditions in the Quad Cities because of winds blowing from the south. Residents can monitor current conditions for the Crooks Fire via the Arizona Smoke Forecasting system at bit.ly/3ODx7r1.
Evacuations: Several areas remain in the “Ready” and “Set” status. Residents should continue to monitor the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office’s (YCSO) Facebook page for more evacuation information at facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff/.
Forest closure: To protect public health and safety due to firefighting operations and fire danger associated with the Crooks Fire, the Prescott National Forest has expanded the fire area emergency closure to the south. To view the Crooks Fire area closure order and map, visit bit.ly/3k2kwj8.
A replay of the latest community meeting on the fire, Thursday, April 28, is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=76FIn1LHc9w
RESOURCES
Fire Information: 928-925-1111, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Email: 2022.Crooks@firenet.gov
Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8067/
Code RED: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/A45C10E5EC0F?fbclid=IwAR1SYjO7ZiXpsORXlVyZf3j1TMvmWvJLRIA7Xvh6lXbj9kpth8z_ZM7rMcM
Prescott NF Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF
Prescott NF Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrescottNF
Prescott National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/
Prescott Area Wildland Urban Interface Commission: yavapaifirewise.org
Yavapai County Emergency Management: https://yavapaiaz.gov/publicworks/emergency-management
Arizona Smoke Forecasting system information: https://azdeq.gov/wildfireforecast?fire=crooksfire
Firewise: https://yavapaifirewise.org/
