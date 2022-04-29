2022 Spring Home & Garden

Fire restrictions to begin May 5 on Kaibab and Coconino national forests

CAFMA, Prescott Fire to implement Stage I fire restrictions on Thursday, May 5

Arizona vet, ex-inmate shares reentry story during White House program

Arizona death-row prisoner won’t be executed in gas chamber

Dry Southwest braces for stiffer winds, 'epic' fire danger

Crooks Fire covers nearly 9,200 acres, but containment increases to 27% as of April 29

Teen cyclist, 14, in critical condition after car accidentally hits him in north Prescott Valley

Prescott Valley to host Pinwheel Party on Saturday

Liberal group tries again to knock 3 Arizona candidates off ballot

Clemency bid denied for Arizona prisoner set for execution