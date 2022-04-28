Portion of Forest Road 373 closed to public for Whiskey Off-Road bike races in Prescott

In the interest of public safety, Prescott National Forest officials will close a portion of Forest Road 373 to the public for the Whiskey Off-Road endurance-mountain biking races Saturday, April 30, a news release reported April 28.

The Whiskey Off-Road, returning from a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, runs from Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1, in downtown Prescott and on the Prescott National Forest.

This closure will start at the junction of Copper Basin Road and Forest Road 373 and head north along Forest Road 373 for 1.3 miles to the 264 trailhead, the release stated.

The Whiskey Off-Road will use portions of forest roads 53, 51, 64 and 373 as well as trails 366, 327, 321, 323, 326, 392, 393, 324, 318, 332, 317, 735, 725, 706, 701, 733, 707, 316 and 48.

“Trail users are being asked to avoid this area and respect all signage during the event,” the release added.

For more details and information about the Whiskey Off-Road, visit epicrides.com/events/whiskey-off-road/event-guide/.

REGARDING THE CROOKS FIRE

Prescott National Forest officials remind the public that the Crooks Fire is still burning 10 miles south of Prescott.

Visitors who had campground reservations or who had planned to camp at Hilltop, Lynx Lake, Upper and Lower Wolf Creek or White Spar Campground should call the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000 for alternate camping locations, the release stated.

The City of Prescott, including the Prescott Fire and Police departments; Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO); Yavapai County Emergency Management; and Epic Rides, which organizes the Whiskey Off-Road, have been closely coordinating with Prescott National Forest officials and the Incident Management Team, who are assigned to fight the Crooks Fire.

“We have been regularly evaluating all aspect of the impacts of the fire on the event, including discussions around smoke, emergency response, camping/hotels, public information and course routes,” the release stated. “Our number one priority is life and safety — for the first responders, for community members, for ride participants and for visitors/spectators.”

Forest Service officials stated in the release that they are evaluating the movement of the Crooks Fire daily “as the overarching driver for shared decision making regarding the Whiskey Off-Road.”

“We are also ensuring [that] timely, relevant information is shared via several venues regarding the status of the fire, public safety information (evacuation areas and closed areas), as well as air quality information,” the release added. “Everyone involved has stressed that this is a very dynamic situation, and they urge citizens, race contestants and visitors to monitor the situation closely.”

For more information, visit the Prescott National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/prescott/ or visit facebook.com/PrescottNF or twitter.com/PrescottNF.

For more specific information about the Crooks Fire, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8067/.

UPDATE FROM CITY OF PRESCOTT

Prescott Mayor Phil Goode stated in a news release that he’s confident that the Whiskey Off-Road can be conducted safely.

“Our staff, firefighters and police have been working very closely with Prescott National Forest and the Incident Management Team to assess any possible threat the fire may cause to the city and to the event,” Goode added. “Based on their assessment, I have a very high degree of confidence that this event can be held safely for citizens, contestants and visitors. Of course, we will continue to monitor the situation, and we will be ready to act if conditions change.”

City of Prescott officials say the greatest possible impact to the event is likely to be smoke from the fire.

“At times, air quality may be unhealthy,” the release stated. “The Incident Management Team and Prescott National Forest will have an air quality monitor stationed at the Courthouse Plaza throughout the weekend. Prescott National Forest will assign personnel to be at the event to answer questions the public may have.”

For real-time monitoring of smoke in the area, visit azdeq.gov/WildfireForecast?fire=crooksfire.