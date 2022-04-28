Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ Leroy Cheney
Robert “Bob” Leroy Cheney of Paulden, Arizona, was called home to the Lord on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Bob was born on May 24, 1952 in North English, Iowa to LaVaughn and Lydia Cheney. His family moved to Arizona when he was 12 years old, and graduated from Yuma High School in 1970. He enjoyed working with his hands, astronomy, model trains, and watching his favorite TV programs Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Bob is survived by the love of his life Dian Cheney; their children Chanel, Lydia, and Robert; his sister Rosemary Rowley; and his grandchildren Ryan, Shelby, and Codie Ann. He is preceded in death by his parents LaVaughn and Lydia Cheney and his brothers Duane and Randy Cheney. His Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Height Church 2121 E Larry Caldwell Drive, Prescott, with a potluck reception at 1 p.m., the Chino Valley Community Center, 1527 N Rd 1 East, Chino Valley, Arizona, 86323.
Information provided by the family.
