Obituary Notice: Raymond Moddejonge
Originally Published: April 28, 2022 10:33 p.m.
Raymond Moddejonge, 72, of Prescott, Arizona, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. Raymond was born June 25, 1949 in Indonesia of Dutch descent. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Information provided by the Funeral Home.
