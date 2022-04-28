OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Winning ticket for $473.1M lottery jackpot sold in Arizona States win delay, for now, in White House plan to end Title 42 at border Cochise sheriff: Border crime at ‘all-time high,’ immigration reform needed Crooks Fire expands to about 9,000 acres, although containment rises to 23% April 28 Yavapai County reports 115 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths since April 13; new testing site to open at Gateway Mall on May 2 Prescott hires Apache County Chief Deputy County Attorney Joseph Young as new City Attorney HUSD leaders declare social, emotional learning as key way to help students progress Yavapai County seeks $1M contribution from City of Prescott for Pioneer Parkway roundabout Therapy chicken visits assisted-living residents in Prescott Prescott Police seeks community’s help after suspected arson occurred at Peppertree Park on April 26

Subscribe Now
Thursday, April 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Crooks Fire expands to about 9,000 acres, although containment rises to 23% April 28
Third community meeting Thursday night at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott

Prescott National Forest/Courtesy

Prescott National Forest/Courtesy

Originally Published: April 28, 2022 9:51 a.m.

On April 27, strong winds from the south and low relative humidity hampered firefighters’ efforts to corral the Crooks Fire, which now covers about 9,014 acres and is at 23% containment, a Prescott National Forest news release reported April 28.

The fire, located 11 miles south of Prescott on the Bradshaw Ranger District near Mt. Union, started April 18 and its cause remains under investigation. Flames are burning timber and chaparral, as 855 personnel are still battling the fire, the release stated.

“Wind gusts of 30-plus mph drove the fire west of Lookout Mountain toward Dosoris Canyon, pushing smoke into Prescott and surrounding communities,” the release added. “Crews were successful in holding the 52 Spur Road to keep the fire west of the affected communities.”

Rotary and fixed-wing aircraft are participating in direct and indirect attacks on the fire between Lookout Mountain and Johnson Flat in support of ground operations, the release stated.

Resources currently assigned to the Crooks Fire include five Type 1 Hotshot crews, five Type 2 Hand crews, 41 engines, 14 helicopters, miscellaneous equipment and overhead.

“Containment rose from 20% to 23% [April 27], and the fire to the north and east remained in their established footprints,” the release added. “[C]rews remained patrolling those locations and prep[ping] for future operations.”

On April 28, bulldozers and hand crews were working to strengthen containment lines along Forest Service Road (FSR) 82.

“Favorable terrain may allow firefighters to access the fire’s edge west of Lookout Mountain, with the efforts of multiple fixed and rotary wing aircraft,” the release stated. “Structure protection remains a key tactical objective and crews continue to perform defensive operations throughout the area.”

What follows is more information from the release about weather conditions, smoke, evacuations and the forest’s closure.

Weather: Gusty southwest winds with humidity in the teens to single digits are once again producing near critical fire weather.

Smoke information: Residents should be aware of increasing smoke due to winds from the south. Residents can monitor current conditions for the Crooks Fire on the Arizona Smoke Forecasting system at bit.ly/3ODx7r1.

Evacuations: Several areas remain in both “Ready” and “Set” status. Residents should continue monitoring the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page for more information at facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff/.

Forest closure: To protect public health and safety due to firefighting operations and the fire danger associated with the Crooks Fire, the Prescott National Forest has expanded the fire area emergency closure to the south.

To view the Crooks Fire area closure order and map, visit bit.ly/3k2kwj8.

Community meeting: A third community meeting about the Crooks Fire is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 3700 Willow Creek Road, in Prescott.

Residents may attend the meeting in-person at the Hangar in ERAU’s Building 16 or online via a Facebook Livestream at facebook.com/PrescottNF. Residents may also watch the meeting live or on replay on YouTube at bit.ly/36SybGl.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries