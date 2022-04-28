Crooks Fire expands to about 9,000 acres, although containment rises to 23% April 28
Third community meeting Thursday night at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott
On April 27, strong winds from the south and low relative humidity hampered firefighters’ efforts to corral the Crooks Fire, which now covers about 9,014 acres and is at 23% containment, a Prescott National Forest news release reported April 28.
The fire, located 11 miles south of Prescott on the Bradshaw Ranger District near Mt. Union, started April 18 and its cause remains under investigation. Flames are burning timber and chaparral, as 855 personnel are still battling the fire, the release stated.
“Wind gusts of 30-plus mph drove the fire west of Lookout Mountain toward Dosoris Canyon, pushing smoke into Prescott and surrounding communities,” the release added. “Crews were successful in holding the 52 Spur Road to keep the fire west of the affected communities.”
Rotary and fixed-wing aircraft are participating in direct and indirect attacks on the fire between Lookout Mountain and Johnson Flat in support of ground operations, the release stated.
Resources currently assigned to the Crooks Fire include five Type 1 Hotshot crews, five Type 2 Hand crews, 41 engines, 14 helicopters, miscellaneous equipment and overhead.
“Containment rose from 20% to 23% [April 27], and the fire to the north and east remained in their established footprints,” the release added. “[C]rews remained patrolling those locations and prep[ping] for future operations.”
On April 28, bulldozers and hand crews were working to strengthen containment lines along Forest Service Road (FSR) 82.
“Favorable terrain may allow firefighters to access the fire’s edge west of Lookout Mountain, with the efforts of multiple fixed and rotary wing aircraft,” the release stated. “Structure protection remains a key tactical objective and crews continue to perform defensive operations throughout the area.”
What follows is more information from the release about weather conditions, smoke, evacuations and the forest’s closure.
Weather: Gusty southwest winds with humidity in the teens to single digits are once again producing near critical fire weather.
Smoke information: Residents should be aware of increasing smoke due to winds from the south. Residents can monitor current conditions for the Crooks Fire on the Arizona Smoke Forecasting system at bit.ly/3ODx7r1.
Evacuations: Several areas remain in both “Ready” and “Set” status. Residents should continue monitoring the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page for more information at facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff/.
Forest closure: To protect public health and safety due to firefighting operations and the fire danger associated with the Crooks Fire, the Prescott National Forest has expanded the fire area emergency closure to the south.
To view the Crooks Fire area closure order and map, visit bit.ly/3k2kwj8.
Community meeting: A third community meeting about the Crooks Fire is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 3700 Willow Creek Road, in Prescott.
Residents may attend the meeting in-person at the Hangar in ERAU’s Building 16 or online via a Facebook Livestream at facebook.com/PrescottNF. Residents may also watch the meeting live or on replay on YouTube at bit.ly/36SybGl.
