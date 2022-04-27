OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai County reports 115 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths since April 13; new testing site to open at Gateway Mall on May 2 Prescott hires Apache County Chief Deputy County Attorney Joseph Young as new City Attorney HUSD leaders declare social, emotional learning as key way to help students progress Yavapai County seeks $1M contribution from City of Prescott for Pioneer Parkway roundabout Therapy chicken visits assisted-living residents in Prescott Prescott Police seeks community’s help after suspected arson occurred at Peppertree Park on April 26 Fire crews prepare for dry thunderstorms, erratic winds States, feds weigh next steps amid ‘profound concerns’ over dam levels Challenge to Democratic Arizona governor candidate withdrawn CAFMA, Prescott Fire to implement Stage I fire restrictions on Thursday, May 5

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, April 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Yavapai County reports 115 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths since April 13; new testing site to open at Gateway Mall on May 2

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 27, 2022 9:51 p.m.

Yavapai County reports 115 COVID-19 cases and 10 COVID-related deaths since Wednesday April 13, according to a news release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS).

There have been 48,099 positive cases and 1,211 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai

Regional Medical Center reports 12 COVID-patients, Verde Valley Medical Center reports zero patients, and the VA reports zero patients.

CDC STUDY

A new CDC report showed that by February 2022, nearly six in 10 Americans had antibodies indicating prior infection from the virus that causes COVID-19. Evidence of infection rose among all age groups during Omicron, with the largest increases among children and teens.

Three out of every four U.S. children have been infected with the coronavirus and more than half of all Americans had signs of previous infections, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers estimated in a report Tuesday.

The most striking increase was in children. The percentage of those 17 and under with antibodies rose from about 45% in December to about 75% in February. For Americans of all ages, about 34% had signs of prior infection in December. Just two months later, 58% did.

Reinfections can occur. Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccination and boosters helps protect against getting really sick, hospitalization and dying from COVID-19, even among those who have had COVID-19. For more information, visit bit.ly/MMWR7117e3.

TESTING

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, please get tested for COVID-19.

YCCHS offers free COVID-19 testing at centers in Prescott Valley, Cottonwood, Verde Valley and now Prescott starting on May 2. The new site in Prescott will be located at the Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd., and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Sundays will be closed.

The Prescott Valley testing site will be located at the Crossroads shopping center, 5757 E. State Highway 69, and operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The testing location at Pioneer Park in Prescott is no longer operating.

Testing in Cottonwood is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 300 South Willard St. Currently, only the PCR test is available.

Testing in Camp Verde is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1298 W Finnie Flat Road. Currently, only PCR tests are available.

For more information, contact the ADHS COVID-19 Hotline at 844-542-8201 (select option No. 8). Help is provided in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays.

—The Daily Courier

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries