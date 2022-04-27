Yavapai County reports 115 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths since April 13; new testing site to open at Gateway Mall on May 2
Yavapai County reports 115 COVID-19 cases and 10 COVID-related deaths since Wednesday April 13, according to a news release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS).
There have been 48,099 positive cases and 1,211 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai
Regional Medical Center reports 12 COVID-patients, Verde Valley Medical Center reports zero patients, and the VA reports zero patients.
CDC STUDY
A new CDC report showed that by February 2022, nearly six in 10 Americans had antibodies indicating prior infection from the virus that causes COVID-19. Evidence of infection rose among all age groups during Omicron, with the largest increases among children and teens.
Three out of every four U.S. children have been infected with the coronavirus and more than half of all Americans had signs of previous infections, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers estimated in a report Tuesday.
The most striking increase was in children. The percentage of those 17 and under with antibodies rose from about 45% in December to about 75% in February. For Americans of all ages, about 34% had signs of prior infection in December. Just two months later, 58% did.
Reinfections can occur. Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccination and boosters helps protect against getting really sick, hospitalization and dying from COVID-19, even among those who have had COVID-19. For more information, visit bit.ly/MMWR7117e3.
TESTING
If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, please get tested for COVID-19.
YCCHS offers free COVID-19 testing at centers in Prescott Valley, Cottonwood, Verde Valley and now Prescott starting on May 2. The new site in Prescott will be located at the Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd., and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Sundays will be closed.
The Prescott Valley testing site will be located at the Crossroads shopping center, 5757 E. State Highway 69, and operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The testing location at Pioneer Park in Prescott is no longer operating.
Testing in Cottonwood is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 300 South Willard St. Currently, only the PCR test is available.
Testing in Camp Verde is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1298 W Finnie Flat Road. Currently, only PCR tests are available.
For more information, contact the ADHS COVID-19 Hotline at 844-542-8201 (select option No. 8). Help is provided in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays.
—The Daily Courier
- Crooks Fire balloons to 1,600 acres; community meeting tonight
- High winds continue to challenge firefighters against 2,356-acre Crooks Fire April 22
- Crews make progress to contain Crooks Fire at 5% despite high winds
- Crooks Fire spreads to 2,000 acres as of Thursday morning
- Crooks fire at 3,091 acres with 15% containment
- Shifting winds likely to increase Crooks Fire smoke impact in Prescott area
- Crooks Fire spreads to 3,914 acres, but now 22% contained, Prescott National Forest officials say
- Need2Know: Filiberto’s Mexican Food restaurant closes on Miller Valley Road in Prescott; Run a Pup plans opening at end of April at Pet Headquarters on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley; Culver’s
- Winds push Crooks Fire farther south, west, reducing containment from 22% to 16% April 26
- Update: Crooks Fire, north of Palace Station, tops 750 acres
- Crooks Fire balloons to 1,600 acres; community meeting tonight
- High winds continue to challenge firefighters against 2,356-acre Crooks Fire April 22
- Crews make progress to contain Crooks Fire at 5% despite high winds
- Update: Crooks Fire, north of Palace Station, tops 750 acres
- Photo: Fatal motorcycle wreck Friday night in Dewey-Humboldt backs up traffic on Highway 69 for hours
- Crooks Fire spreads to 2,000 acres as of Thursday morning
- Crooks fire at 3,091 acres with 15% containment
- Update: Crooks Fire, north of Palace Station, tops 600 acres
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 19, 2022
- Pine man plows into stopped traffic at Montezuma-Merritt intersection in Prescott, seriously injuring 2
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: