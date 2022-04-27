OFFERS
Obituary: Phillip Caassisn Waalkens

Phillip Caassisn Waalkens. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 27, 2022 9:41 p.m.

Phillip Caassisn Waalkens, 69, died due to natural causes April 19, 2022, at his home in Prescott Valley, Arizona. He was born July 30, 1952, in Prescott, Arizona, the son of Caassisn Emil Waalkens and Trilba Jane (Reed) Waalkens.

Phillip graduated from Prescott High School, Class of 1971. Following graduation he attended welding school in Phoenix. There after he served in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California. During his time in the service, he fought in the Vietnam War.

While in the military, he met his wife, Elizabeth Lint. They were married 20 years and had three wonderful children together. During his lifetime he wore many hats: theater worker, milk man, truck driver, maintenance man, club manger, Jerry Springer guest… yes, he was on Jerry Springer … hahaha, and your friendly Ace Hardware.

After retiring in 2014 being a native of Prescott, Arizona, Phillip moved back the Prescott area where he worked part time at his local Ace Hardware.

Phillip was definitely an outgoing man. He enjoyed going hunting and exploring new trails and places. His laugh was infectious and spread joy and laughter to everyone he ran into. Integrity, respect and love are just short words that encompassed the way Phillip lived. He is survived by his brothers Darrell Cagel and Tom Waalkens, two daughters Rebecca McClure and Brandy Waalkens, and son Robert Waalkens. Phillip has six grandchildren, Alexis McClure, Haley McClure, Jordan Northup, Codie Northup, Lee Northup and the newest addition Chloe Waalkens, as well as several nieces and nephews. We give honor to an American Veteran that lived and believed in the fundamentals of our constitution rights granted to each and every one of us. Semper Fi to his country and your freedom! Services will be held at 11 a.m., May 24, 2022, at Prescott National Cemetery. Those who wish to join us are more than welcome to attend.

Information provided by the family.

