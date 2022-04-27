Obituary: John Holevar

John Holevar, 82, of Prescott, Arizona, went peacefully to be at home with his Heavenly Father April 13, 2022 after a brave battle with multiple health issues. John was born Sept. 20, 1939, to George and Stella Holevar in Detroit, Michigan. Immediately after graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for five years, receiving an Honorable Discharge. John moved to Tucson, Arizona, taking a job with AVCO Financial Services. He worked his way North with the company, eventually moving to Prescott in 1968, where he managed the local AVCO office for over 30 years. He loved and valued the friendships he made through the Lions Club, Jaycees, slow-pitch teams, and local business community. He was an avid golfer and derived tremendous joy from the game, playing weekly until he was no longer physically able.

His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of his children and grandchildren, and always valued his time with them. One of the most important relationships in his life was with his best friend, Kathy, who guided him to his faith in Jesus Christ. It was his faith that provided comfort and peace in his final days. John was predeceased by his sisters Estelle Dziwulski and Veronica (Robert) Permenter. He is survived by his sister, Suzanne Holevar, brothers George (Judy) Holevar and Greg (Rita) Holevar, children Laura (Chuck) Adams and Michael (Jennifer) Holevar, and grandchildren Jessica (Filippo) Bulgarelli, Jacob Holevar, Rebecca (Bobby) Bean, Sydney Adams, and Dutch Adams, as well as a nephew and nieces he loved dearly. There will be a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. on June 7, at Antelope Hills Golf Course Centennial Center, with a hosted reception to follow. Please RSVP at https://everloved.com/life-of/john-holevar/ so we can plan accordingly for the reception. We encourage you to also use this link to leave any stories or memories of John. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations are made to either the local Disabled American Veterans (DAV Chapter 16; 726 W. Gurley; Prescott, 86305) or to Samaritan’s Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org)

Information provided by the family.