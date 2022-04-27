CAFMA, Prescott Fire to implement Stage I fire restrictions on Thursday, May 5

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) and Prescott Fire Department will begin Stage I fire restrictions in their jurisdictions at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 5, a CAFMA news release reported April 27.

These Stage I restrictions will cover the 42 square miles of Prescott and the 365 square miles of CAFMA’s jurisdiction, which includes the towns of Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Dewey-Humboldt, as well as Paulden.

CAFMA’s jurisdiction also covers areas surrounding Prescott. These areas include Williamson Valley, upper Copper Basin Road, the Mountain Club area, Ponderosa Park off of White Spar Road, and the Senator Highway area of Karen Drive, Sweet Acres and Oak Knoll Village.

In addition, CAFMA’s jurisdiction encompasses Government Canyon and Diamond Valley, south of Prescott.

Prescott Fire and CAFMA’s Stage I restrictions will be consistent with restrictions on Prescott National Forest and the unincorporated areas of Yavapai County not protected by fire districts or area fire departments, the release stated.

“As the fire danger continues to increase, our Stage II restrictions may also be put into effect as we move into our summer months,” the release added. “These restrictions will stay in effect until we receive significant rain throughout the area to justify lifting the restrictions.”

For more information about these restrictions, visit cazfire.org or prescott-az.gov/services/fire/.

STAGE I FIRE RESTRICTIONS

Stage I fire restrictions, per CAFMA and Prescott Fire, include the following:

• No residential burn permits will be issued.

• Use of model rockets is prohibited.

• Use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic displays are prohibited, except by a commercial special events permit.

• No smoking outside of vehicles, outside of residential yards or outside of designated smoking areas.

• No outdoor use of firearms.

• Cooking, warming or campfires which produce ash or embers are still allowed at single- and multi-family residential properties and town parks, where approved, but they must be attended at all times.

STAGE II FIRE RESTRICTIONS

Stage II fire restrictions, per CAFMA and Prescott Fire, include the following:

• No burn permits will be issued, whether residential or commercial.

• Use of model rockets is prohibited.

• Use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic displays are prohibited, except by a commercial special events permit.

• No smoking outside of vehicles, outside of residential yards or outside of designated smoking areas.

• No outdoor use of firearms

• Welding, cutting and grinding is prohibited, although permission may be granted under special circumstances and repair situations as approved by the fire marshal.*

• Chain saws are allowed with a spark arrestor, water or fire extinguisher and a fire watch.

• Warming fires, camp fires, as well as charcoal and wood-burning barbecues which are ember- and ash-producing are prohibited in all locations. This also prohibits the use of other devices that produce open flames, such as tiki torches/lamps.

• The use of propane, natural gas or other gas flame-producing barbeque cooking grills or fire pits may be used as long as they are constantly attended, are in an enclosed device and can be turned off.