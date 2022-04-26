YCSO issues SET alert for Ponderosa Park, Pine Flat and West Poland Road
Originally Published: April 26, 2022 2:21 p.m.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Code Red SET alert for PONDEROSA PARK, PINE FLAT and WEST POLAND ROAD.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the fire is threatening the area. There are no mandatory evacuations at this time, but residents need to be ready to leave in the event a mandatory evacuation is ordered. Prepare necessary items and stay informed through updates from the local fire department, local news and local public safety officials.
Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
