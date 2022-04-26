Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help in locating stolen trailer

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a gray 1994 14-foot Apple Carrier, single-axle flatbed trailer bearing Arizona license plate Arizona registration FNA22C.

The trailer was taken from a commercial yard in the 8400 block of East Laredo Drive in Prescott Valley sometime between April 18 and 19, 2022.

If you have information about this trailer or its whereabouts, contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 and reference PVPD report #22-002167.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.