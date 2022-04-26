Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help in locating stolen trailer
Originally Published: April 26, 2022 9:51 p.m.
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a gray 1994 14-foot Apple Carrier, single-axle flatbed trailer bearing Arizona license plate Arizona registration FNA22C.
The trailer was taken from a commercial yard in the 8400 block of East Laredo Drive in Prescott Valley sometime between April 18 and 19, 2022.
If you have information about this trailer or its whereabouts, contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 and reference PVPD report #22-002167.
Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.
Most Read
- Crooks Fire balloons to 1,600 acres; community meeting tonight
- High winds continue to challenge firefighters against 2,356-acre Crooks Fire April 22
- Crews make progress to contain Crooks Fire at 5% despite high winds
- Update: Crooks Fire, north of Palace Station, tops 750 acres
- Crooks Fire spreads to 2,000 acres as of Thursday morning
- Crooks fire at 3,091 acres with 15% containment
- Update: Crooks Fire, north of Palace Station, tops 600 acres
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 19, 2022
- Need2Know: Filiberto’s Mexican Food restaurant closes on Miller Valley Road in Prescott; Run a Pup plans opening at end of April at Pet Headquarters on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley; Culver’s
- Shifting winds likely to increase Crooks Fire smoke impact in Prescott area
- Crooks Fire balloons to 1,600 acres; community meeting tonight
- High winds continue to challenge firefighters against 2,356-acre Crooks Fire April 22
- Crews make progress to contain Crooks Fire at 5% despite high winds
- Update: Crooks Fire, north of Palace Station, tops 750 acres
- Photo: Fatal motorcycle wreck Friday night in Dewey-Humboldt backs up traffic on Highway 69 for hours
- Crooks Fire spreads to 2,000 acres as of Thursday morning
- Crooks fire at 3,091 acres with 15% containment
- Update: Crooks Fire, north of Palace Station, tops 600 acres
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 19, 2022
- Pine man plows into stopped traffic at Montezuma-Merritt intersection in Prescott, seriously injuring 2
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: