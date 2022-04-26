Photo: Firefighters work to protect Palace Station Historic Stagecoach Stop Cabin from Crooks Fire
Due to the southward movement of the Crooks Fire on the Prescott National Forest several miles south of Prescott, firefighting crews are trying to protect the Palace Station Historic Stagecoach Stop Cabin by covering it with a foil-like wrap. The wrap is designed to reflect heat away from the wooden structure, the Prescott National Forest reported April 25, 2022. “Crews also created a larger defensible space around the cabin by raking ground material away, clearing brush and removing low-hanging branches,” Prescott National Forest officials added. (Sergio Montañez, Public Information Officer for the Crooks Fire/Courtesy)
