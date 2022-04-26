Obituary: Mary Goeringer

Mary Goeringer, age 82, of Prescott, Arizona and formerly Newell, South Dakota, went home to heaven on April 6, 2022.

Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11 a.m., at The Ridge PV with Pastor Will Vallely and Pastor Randy Irwin 6540 E. 2nd St., Prescott Valley.

Mary’s funeral will be broadcasted lived from her obituary page, located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com

Memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Mary Laddie Brewer was born October 27, 1939 near Lawton, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Jess and Hattie (Clarke) Brewer. Mary grew up in the Lawton area, and graduated from Lawton High School in 1957. Her first job in life was mowing lawns at a young age. Her second job involved babysitting four children and cleaning for a neighbor family. During the summer before her senior year in high school, Mary got a job at a variety store. One day while cruising 2nd Street in Lawton, Mary met her future husband. Jerry Goeringer and Mary were married on December 26, 1959 at Chattanooga, Oklahoma. Mary worked for the Oklahoma Tax Commission for a few years, but shortly after their marriage, Mary and Jerry moved to South Dakota where they farmed for several years. Together Jerry and Mary farmed in the Castlerock area, and raised their family in Newell, South Dakota. Jerry and Mary enjoyed spending time in Sun City, Arizona.



Jerry died in 2016, and shortly after, Mary settled in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Mary will be remembered for being a spunky, loving, and wonderful mother and grandmother. She was talented at gardening and landscaping. She also enjoyed golfing and sewing. Family was the most important thing to her, and her and Jerry were the “glue” that held everyone together. They are both going to be missed so much.

Mary is survived by her sons, Timothy (Jamie) Goeringer of Prescott Valley, Arizona, Todd Goeringer of Newell, South Dakota; granddaughters, Joanne (Matt) Golleher of Prescott, Arizona, Kirsten (Adam) Woxland of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, Kaylee (Arik) Williams of Omaha, Nebraska; great-grandchildren, Emma, Jack, and Lucy Golleher, Eli, Anders, Madilynn, and Karilee Woxland; brother, Jess Brewer of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma; sister, Patsy Mixon of Coppers Cove Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Tracy Kent Goeringer; granddaughter, Julie Goeringer; sisters, June Brewer, Karen O’Malley; and brother, Virgil Brewer. May God Bless the Memory of Mary Laddie Goeringer.

Information provided by the family.